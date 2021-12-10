New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 1,468 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 40s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,472.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,468 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 329,778. cases and a 7-day positivity rate of 11.5%

The latest cases include:

366 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

54 new cases in Chaves County

16 new cases in Cibola County

50 new cases in Curry County

7 new cases in De Baca County

190 new cases in Doña Ana County

51 new cases in Eddy County

17 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

6 new cases in Hidalgo County

28 new cases in Lea County

14 new cases in Lincoln County

8 new cases in Los Alamos County

16 new cases in Luna County

34 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Mora County

79 new cases in Otero County

25 new cases in Quay County

18 new cases in Rio Arriba County

79 new cases in Roosevelt County

67 new cases in Sandoval County

86 new cases in San Juan County

17 new cases in San Miguel County

84 new cases in Santa Fe County

12 new cases in Sierra County

22 new cases in Socorro County

12 new cases in Taos County

13 new cases in Torrance County

8 new cases in Union County

76 new cases in Valencia County

7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Friday, there are 691 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 278,030 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.