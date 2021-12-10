New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 1,468 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 40s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,472.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,468 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 329,778. cases and a 7-day positivity rate of 11.5%
The latest cases include:
- 366 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 54 new cases in Chaves County
- 16 new cases in Cibola County
- 50 new cases in Curry County
- 7 new cases in De Baca County
- 190 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 51 new cases in Eddy County
- 17 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 6 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 28 new cases in Lea County
- 14 new cases in Lincoln County
- 8 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 16 new cases in Luna County
- 34 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Mora County
- 79 new cases in Otero County
- 25 new cases in Quay County
- 18 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 79 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 67 new cases in Sandoval County
- 86 new cases in San Juan County
- 17 new cases in San Miguel County
- 84 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 12 new cases in Sierra County
- 22 new cases in Socorro County
- 12 new cases in Taos County
- 13 new cases in Torrance County
- 8 new cases in Union County
- 76 new cases in Valencia County
- 7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
As of Friday, there are 691 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
There are 278,030 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.