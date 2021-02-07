New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 349 additional COVID-19 cases

· A female in her 90s from Grant County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Santa Clara Assisted Living facility in Santa Clara.

· A female in her 80s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.

· A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

· A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

· A female in her 20s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

· A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.

· A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

· A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.

· A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

· A male in his 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

· A male in his 70s. The individual was hospitalized and was an inmate at the Lea County Correctional Facility.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,399.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 349 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico has reported a total of 177,556 cases.

The latest cases include:

· 98 new cases in Bernalillo County

· 7 new cases in Chaves County

· 5 new cases in Cibola County

· 7 new cases in Curry County

· 51 new cases in Doña Ana County

· 7 new cases in Eddy County

· 19 new cases in Grant County

· 1 new case in Hidalgo County

· 15 new cases in Lea County

· 7 new cases in Lincoln County

· 8 new cases in Luna County

· 22 new cases in McKinley County

· 24 new cases in Otero County

· 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

· 3 new cases in Roosevelt County

· 18 new cases in Sandoval County

· 24 new cases in San Juan County

· 2 new cases in San Miguel County

· 12 new cases in Santa Fe County

· 2 new cases in Socorro County

· 1 new case in Taos County

· 1 new case in Torrance County

· 12 new cases in Valencia County

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.9% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 403 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Sunday, there are 111,037 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.