New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 349 additional COVID-19 cases

Created: February 07, 2021 04:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 13 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Sunday's report.
The latest deaths include:
· A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
· A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Tres Hermanas Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
· A female in her 90s from Grant County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Santa Clara Assisted Living facility in Santa Clara.
· A female in her 80s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
· A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
· A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
· A female in her 20s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
· A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.
· A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
· A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.
· A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
· A male in his 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
· A male in his 70s. The individual was hospitalized and was an inmate at the Lea County Correctional Facility.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,399.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 349 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico has reported a total of 177,556 cases.
The latest cases include:
· 98 new cases in Bernalillo County
· 7 new cases in Chaves County
· 5 new cases in Cibola County
· 7 new cases in Curry County
· 51 new cases in Doña Ana County
· 7 new cases in Eddy County
· 19 new cases in Grant County
· 1 new case in Hidalgo County
· 15 new cases in Lea County
· 7 new cases in Lincoln County
· 8 new cases in Luna County
· 22 new cases in McKinley County
· 24 new cases in Otero County
· 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
· 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
· 18 new cases in Sandoval County
· 24 new cases in San Juan County
· 2 new cases in San Miguel County
· 12 new cases in Santa Fe County
· 2 new cases in Socorro County
· 1 new case in Taos County
· 1 new case in Torrance County
· 12 new cases in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 2.9% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.
The state reports that 403 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Sunday, there are 111,037 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
