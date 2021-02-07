New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 349 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 349 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: February 07, 2021 04:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 13 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Sunday's report.

The latest deaths include:

·     A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

·     A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Tres Hermanas Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.

·     A female in her 90s from Grant County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Santa Clara Assisted Living facility in Santa Clara.

·     A female in her 80s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.

·     A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

·     A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

·     A female in her 20s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

·     A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.

·     A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

·     A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.

·     A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

·     A male in his 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

·     A male in his 70s. The individual was hospitalized and was an inmate at the Lea County Correctional Facility.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,399.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 349  additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico has reported a total of  177,556 cases.

The latest cases include:

·     98 new cases in Bernalillo County

·     7 new cases in Chaves County

·     5 new cases in Cibola County

·     7 new cases in Curry County

·     51 new cases in Doña Ana County

·     7 new cases in Eddy County

·     19 new cases in Grant County

·     1 new case in Hidalgo County

·     15 new cases in Lea County

·     7 new cases in Lincoln County

·     8 new cases in Luna County

·     22 new cases in McKinley County

·     24 new cases in Otero County

·     3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

·     3 new cases in Roosevelt County

·     18 new cases in Sandoval County

·     24 new cases in San Juan County

·     2 new cases in San Miguel County

·     12 new cases in Santa Fe County

·     2 new cases in Socorro County

·     1 new case in Taos County

·     1 new case in Torrance County

·     12 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.9% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 403 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Sunday, there are 111,037 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


