New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 762 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,675.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 762 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 244,720 cases.

The latest cases include:

119 new cases in Bernalillo County

67 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Cibola County

12 new cases in Colfax County

30 new cases in Curry County

83 new cases in Doña Ana County

80 new cases in Eddy County

10 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

89 new cases in Lea County

18 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

8 new cases in Luna County

23 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

28 new cases in Otero County

8 new cases in Quay County

13 new cases in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

32 new cases in Sandoval County

58 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

25 new cases in Santa Fe County

5 new cases in Sierra County

6 new cases in Socorro County

4 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

2 new cases in Union County

20 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reported that 354 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Friday, there are 212,750 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.