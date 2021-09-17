New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 762 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 762 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 17, 2021 03:38 PM
Created: September 17, 2021 03:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 13 additional COVID-19-related deaths Friday.

The latest deaths include:

Ten recent deaths:

  • A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County.
  • A second female in her 90s from Doña Ana County.
  • A female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Three* deaths >30 days:

  • A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,675.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 762 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 244,720 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 119 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 67 new cases in Chaves County
  • 5 new cases in Cibola County
  • 12 new cases in Colfax County
  • 30 new cases in Curry County
  • 83 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 80 new cases in Eddy County
  • 10 new cases in Grant County
  • 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 89 new cases in Lea County
  • 18 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 8 new cases in Luna County
  • 23 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Mora County
  • 28 new cases in Otero County
  • 8 new cases in Quay County
  • 13 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 5 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 32 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 58 new cases in San Juan County
  • 4 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 25 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 5 new cases in Sierra County
  • 6 new cases in Socorro County
  • 4 new cases in Taos County
  • 3 new cases in Torrance County
  • 2 new cases in Union County
  • 20 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reported that 354 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Friday, there are 212,750 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


