New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 882 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 16, 2021 03:48 PM
Created: September 16, 2021 01:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 13 additional COVID-19-related deaths Thursday.

The latest deaths include:

Ten recent deaths:

  •     A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  •      A male in his 20s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  •      A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
  •      A male in his 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  •      A female in her 50s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized.
  •      A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  •      A male in his 70s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  •      A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  •      A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  •      A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • Three* deaths >30 days:
  •      A male in his 40s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  •      A female in her 50s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs.
  •      A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.

Two* deaths >30 days:

  • A male in his 70s from Curry County.
  • A female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,662.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 882 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 243,962 cases.

The latest cases include:

  •      231 new cases in Bernalillo County
  •      54 new cases in Chaves County
  •      22 new cases in Cibola County
  •      6 new cases in Colfax County
  •      30 new cases in Curry County
  •      77 new cases in Doña Ana County
  •      28 new cases in Eddy County
  •      6 new cases in Grant County
  •      63 new cases in Lea County
  •      45 new cases in Lincoln County
  •      1 new case in Los Alamos County
  •      2 new cases in Luna County
  •      24 new cases in McKinley County
  •      7 new cases in Mora County
  •      32 new cases in Otero County
  •      11 new cases in Quay County
  •      15 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  •      9 new cases in Roosevelt County
  •      58 new cases in Sandoval County
  •      52 new cases in San Juan County
  •      32 new cases in San Miguel County
  •      24 new cases in Santa Fe County
  •      1 new case in Sierra County
  •      3 new cases in Socorro County
  •      5 new cases in Taos County
  •     17 new cases in Torrance County
  •      5 new cases in Union County
  •      22 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reported that 388 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Thursday, there are 211,892 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


