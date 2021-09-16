New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 882 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 70s from Curry County.

A female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,662.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 882 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 243,962 cases.

The latest cases include:

231 new cases in Bernalillo County

54 new cases in Chaves County

22 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Colfax County

30 new cases in Curry County

77 new cases in Doña Ana County

28 new cases in Eddy County

6 new cases in Grant County

63 new cases in Lea County

45 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

2 new cases in Luna County

24 new cases in McKinley County

7 new cases in Mora County

32 new cases in Otero County

11 new cases in Quay County

15 new cases in Rio Arriba County

9 new cases in Roosevelt County

58 new cases in Sandoval County

52 new cases in San Juan County

32 new cases in San Miguel County

24 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

3 new cases in Socorro County

5 new cases in Taos County

17 new cases in Torrance County

5 new cases in Union County

22 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reported that 388 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, there are 211,892 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.