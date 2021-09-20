New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 1,525 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

- A male in his 20s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the MorningStar Memory Care facility at North Ridge in Albuquerque.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from Lea County.
- A female in her 60s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,689.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,525 additional COVID-19 cases over the three-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 246,229 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 380 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Catron County
- 70 new cases in Chaves County
- 25 new cases in Cibola County
- 13 new cases in Colfax County
- 52 new cases in Curry County
- 125 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 79 new cases in Eddy County
- 11 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Harding County
- 5 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 104 new cases in Lea County
- 18 new cases in Lincoln County
- 5 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 6 new cases in Luna County
- 53 new cases in McKinley County
- 4 new cases in Mora County
- 68 new cases in Otero County
- 17 new cases in Quay County
- 34 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 9 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 103 new cases in Sandoval County
- 111 new cases in San Juan County
- 34 new cases in San Miguel County
- 70 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 6 new cases in Sierra County
- 3 new cases in Socorro County
- 19 new cases in Taos County
- 25 new cases in Torrance County
- 6 new cases in Union County
- 60 new cases in Valencia County
- 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 310 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Monday, there are 215,480 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.