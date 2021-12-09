New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 1,626 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County.
- A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell.
- A male in his 50s from Cibola County.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County.
- A male in his 20s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Otero County.
- A male in his 80s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the BeeHive Homes Alamogordo facility.
- A female in her 60s from Roosevelt County.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Camino Healthcare facility in Albuquerque.
- A second female in her 80s from Valencia County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,459.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,626 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 328,332. cases and a 7-day positivity rate of 12.6%
The latest cases include:
- 493 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 5 new cases in Catron County
- 93 new cases in Chaves County
- 16 new cases in Cibola County
- 3 new cases in Colfax County
- 38 new cases in Curry County
- 5 new cases in De Baca County
- 216 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 49 new cases in Eddy County
- 22 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 3 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 45 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Lincoln County
- 4 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 51 new cases in Luna County
- 38 new cases in McKinley County
- 4 new cases in Mora County
- 42 new cases in Otero County
- 16 new cases in Quay County
- 24 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 23 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 115 new cases in Sandoval County
- 49 new cases in San Juan County
- 9 new cases in San Miguel County
- 96 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 11 new cases in Sierra County
- 11 new cases in Socorro County
- 43 new cases in Taos County
- 16 new cases in Torrance County
- 7 new cases in Union County
- 69 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility
- 6 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
As of Thursday, there are 716 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
There are 276,734 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.