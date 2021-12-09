New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 1,626 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County.

A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell.

A male in his 50s from Cibola County.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County.

A male in his 20s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Otero County.

A male in his 80s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the BeeHive Homes Alamogordo facility.

A female in her 60s from Roosevelt County.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Camino Healthcare facility in Albuquerque.

A second female in her 80s from Valencia County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,459.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,626 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 328,332. cases and a 7-day positivity rate of 12.6%