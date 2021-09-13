New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 1,786 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

- A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the MorningStar Memory Care facility at North Ridge in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,619.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,786 additional COVID-19 cases over the three-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 241,663 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 491 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 96 new cases in Chaves County
- 16 new cases in Cibola County
- 7 new cases in Colfax County
- 78 new cases in Curry County
- 2 new cases in De Baca County
- 145 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 94 new cases in Eddy County
- 12 new cases in Grant County
- 4 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 118 new cases in Lea County
- 42 new cases in Lincoln County
- 3 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 25 new cases in Luna County
- 58 new cases in McKinley County
- 8 new cases in Mora County
- 71 new cases in Otero County
- 12 new cases in Quay County
- 24 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 15 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 139 new cases in Sandoval County
- 79 new cases in San Juan County
- 53 new cases in San Miguel County
- 61 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 12 new cases in Sierra County
- 15 new cases in Socorro County
- 40 new cases in Taos County
- 12 new cases in Torrance County
- 7 new cases in Union County
- 43 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
The state reports that 320 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Monday, there are 210,189 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.