New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 1,786 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the MorningStar Memory Care facility at North Ridge in Albuquerque.

A female in her 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,619.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,786 additional COVID-19 cases over the three-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 241,663 cases.