New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 2,054 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,393.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 2,054 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 318,135 cases.

The latest cases include:

610 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

79 new cases in Chaves County

21 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Colfax County

51 new cases in Curry County

6 new cases in De Baca County

298 new cases in Doña Ana County

81 new cases in Eddy County

27 new cases in Grant County

7 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

33 new cases in Lea County

17 new cases in Lincoln County

9 new cases in Los Alamos County

20 new cases in Luna County

67 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Mora County

74 new cases in Otero County

20 new cases in Quay County

32 new cases in Rio Arriba County

20 new cases in Roosevelt County

137 new cases in Sandoval County

120 new cases in San Juan County

20 new cases in San Miguel County

95 new cases in Santa Fe County

13 new cases in Sierra County

31 new cases in Socorro County

18 new cases in Taos County

16 new cases in Torrance County

5 new cases in Union County

114 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Thursday, there are 655 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 268,279 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.