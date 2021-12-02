New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 2,054 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 2,054 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 2,054 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 02, 2021 04:07 PM
Created: December 02, 2021 02:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 14 additional COVID-19-related deaths Thursday.

The latest deaths include:

Ten recent deaths:

  • A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo.
  • A male in his 80s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Four deaths > 30 days:

  • A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County.
  • A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,393.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 2,054 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 318,135 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 610 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Catron County
  • 79 new cases in Chaves County
  • 21 new cases in Cibola County
  • 3 new cases in Colfax County
  • 51 new cases in Curry County
  • 6 new cases in De Baca County
  • 298 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 81 new cases in Eddy County
  • 27 new cases in Grant County
  • 7 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 33 new cases in Lea County
  • 17 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 9 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 20 new cases in Luna County
  • 67 new cases in McKinley County
  • 5 new cases in Mora County
  • 74 new cases in Otero County
  • 20 new cases in Quay County
  • 32 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 20 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 137 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 120 new cases in San Juan County
  • 20 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 95 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 13 new cases in Sierra County
  • 31 new cases in Socorro County
  • 18 new cases in Taos County
  • 16 new cases in Torrance County
  • 5 new cases in Union County
  • 114 new cases in Valencia County
  • 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Thursday, there are 655 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 268,279 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 2,054 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 2,054 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico to require boosters for many workers
New Mexico to require boosters for many workers
APD: 15-year-old with felony arrest warrant shot by officer
APD: 15-year-old with felony arrest warrant shot by officer
Police investigate serious injury crash in NE Albuquerque
Police investigate serious injury crash in NE Albuquerque
Isleta Pueblo police officer accused of raping DWI suspect
Isleta Pueblo police officer accused of raping DWI suspect