New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 2,054 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,393.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 2,054 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 318,135 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 610 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Catron County
- 79 new cases in Chaves County
- 21 new cases in Cibola County
- 3 new cases in Colfax County
- 51 new cases in Curry County
- 6 new cases in De Baca County
- 298 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 81 new cases in Eddy County
- 27 new cases in Grant County
- 7 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 33 new cases in Lea County
- 17 new cases in Lincoln County
- 9 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 20 new cases in Luna County
- 67 new cases in McKinley County
- 5 new cases in Mora County
- 74 new cases in Otero County
- 20 new cases in Quay County
- 32 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 20 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 137 new cases in Sandoval County
- 120 new cases in San Juan County
- 20 new cases in San Miguel County
- 95 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 13 new cases in Sierra County
- 31 new cases in Socorro County
- 18 new cases in Taos County
- 16 new cases in Torrance County
- 5 new cases in Union County
- 114 new cases in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
As of Thursday, there are 655 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
There are 268,279 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.