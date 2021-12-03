New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 2,388 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 50s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,407.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 2,388 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 320,520 cases.

The latest cases include:

801 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Catron County

66 new cases in Chaves County

17 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

48 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

322 new cases in Doña Ana County

30 new cases in Eddy County

47 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

21 new cases in Lea County

11 new cases in Lincoln County

9 new cases in Los Alamos County

13 new cases in Luna County

57 new cases in McKinley County

7 new cases in Mora County

67 new cases in Otero County

17 new cases in Quay County

48 new cases in Rio Arriba County

43 new cases in Roosevelt County

157 new cases in Sandoval County

118 new cases in San Juan County

28 new cases in San Miguel County

107 new cases in Santa Fe County

19 new cases in Sierra County

38 new cases in Socorro County

38 new cases in Taos County

9 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Union County

205 new cases in Valencia County

31 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Friday, there are 675 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 269,417 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.