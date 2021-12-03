New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 2,388 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 50s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,407.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 2,388 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 320,520 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 801 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 3 new cases in Catron County
- 66 new cases in Chaves County
- 17 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 48 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 322 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 30 new cases in Eddy County
- 47 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 21 new cases in Lea County
- 11 new cases in Lincoln County
- 9 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 13 new cases in Luna County
- 57 new cases in McKinley County
- 7 new cases in Mora County
- 67 new cases in Otero County
- 17 new cases in Quay County
- 48 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 43 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 157 new cases in Sandoval County
- 118 new cases in San Juan County
- 28 new cases in San Miguel County
- 107 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 19 new cases in Sierra County
- 38 new cases in Socorro County
- 38 new cases in Taos County
- 9 new cases in Torrance County
- 4 new cases in Union County
- 205 new cases in Valencia County
- 31 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility
- 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
As of Friday, there are 675 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
There are 269,417 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.