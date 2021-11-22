New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 3,658 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period | KOB 4

New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 3,658 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 3,658 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 22, 2021 03:39 PM
Created: November 22, 2021 03:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 14 additional COVID-19-related deaths in a report that combines the data from Saturday through Monday.

The latest deaths include:

Thirteen recent deaths:

  • A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 90s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Neighborhood Assisted Living facility in Rio Rancho.
  • A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 90s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A second female in her 50s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

One death > 30 days:

  • A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,277.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 3,658 additional COVID-19 cases over the three-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 305,579 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 993 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Catron County
  • 100 new cases in Chaves County
  • 19 new cases in Cibola County
  • 27 new cases in Colfax County
  • 42 new cases in Curry County
  • 5 new cases in De Baca County
  • 737 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 60 new cases in Eddy County
  • 75 new cases in Grant County
  • 4 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 4 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 32 new cases in Lea County
  • 29 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 7 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 31 new cases in Luna County
  • 130 new cases in McKinley County
  • 3 new cases in Mora County
  • 105 new cases in Otero County
  • 17 new cases in Quay County
  • 64 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 15 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 246 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 312 new cases in San Juan County
  • 34 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 242 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 30 new cases in Sierra County
  • 32 new cases in Socorro County
  • 45 new cases in Taos County
  • 23 new cases in Torrance County
  • 24 new cases in Union County
  • 153 new cases in Valencia County
  • 12 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
  • 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
  • 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 559 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Monday, there are 259,606 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Westbound I-40 drivers face 30-mile traffic jam
Westbound I-40 drivers face 30-mile traffic jam
Family mourns DWI crash victim, searches for lost dog
Family mourns DWI crash victim, searches for lost dog
4 Investigates: APD airplane under scrutiny
4 Investigates: APD airplane under scrutiny
New Mexican teen wins STEM competition, $25,000 prize
New Mexican teen wins STEM competition, $25,000 prize
Family awaits justice for years following fatal crash
Family awaits justice for years following fatal crash