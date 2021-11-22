New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 3,658 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,277.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 3,658 additional COVID-19 cases over the three-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 305,579 cases.

The latest cases include:

993 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

100 new cases in Chaves County

19 new cases in Cibola County

27 new cases in Colfax County

42 new cases in Curry County

5 new cases in De Baca County

737 new cases in Doña Ana County

60 new cases in Eddy County

75 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in Guadalupe County

4 new cases in Hidalgo County

32 new cases in Lea County

29 new cases in Lincoln County

7 new cases in Los Alamos County

31 new cases in Luna County

130 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Mora County

105 new cases in Otero County

17 new cases in Quay County

64 new cases in Rio Arriba County

15 new cases in Roosevelt County

246 new cases in Sandoval County

312 new cases in San Juan County

34 new cases in San Miguel County

242 new cases in Santa Fe County

30 new cases in Sierra County

32 new cases in Socorro County

45 new cases in Taos County

23 new cases in Torrance County

24 new cases in Union County

153 new cases in Valencia County

12 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 559 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Monday, there are 259,606 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.