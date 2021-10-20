New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 630 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,966.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 630 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 266,777 cases.

The latest cases include:

116 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

20 new cases in Chaves County

15 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Colfax County

7 new cases in Curry County

77 new cases in Doña Ana County

15 new cases in Eddy County

6 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

18 new cases in Lea County

5 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

5 new cases in Luna County

63 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Mora County

24 new cases in Otero County

5 new cases in Quay County

16 new cases in Rio Arriba County

9 new cases in Roosevelt County

59 new cases in Sandoval County

101 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

18 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

5 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

14 new cases in Valencia County

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Wednesday, there are 365 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 236,987 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.