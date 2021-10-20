New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 630 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 630 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 20, 2021 05:19 PM
Created: October 20, 2021 02:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 14 additional COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday.

The latest deaths include:

13 recent deaths:

  • A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Adobe Assisted Living facility in Las Cruces.
  • A female in her 40s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A second female in her 40s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from McKinley County.
  • A male in his 50s from Otero County.
  • A second male in his 50s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

1 death > 30 days:

  • A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,966.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 630 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 266,777 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 116 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Catron County
  • 20 new cases in Chaves County
  • 15 new cases in Cibola County
  • 6 new cases in Colfax County
  • 7 new cases in Curry County
  • 77 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 15 new cases in Eddy County
  • 6 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 18 new cases in Lea County
  • 5 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 3 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 5 new cases in Luna County
  • 63 new cases in McKinley County
  • 3 new cases in Mora County
  • 24 new cases in Otero County
  • 5 new cases in Quay County
  • 16 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 9 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 59 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 101 new cases in San Juan County
  • 4 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 18 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 3 new cases in Sierra County
  • 5 new cases in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 3 new cases in Torrance County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 14 new cases in Valencia County
  • 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Wednesday, there are 365 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 236,987 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


State Police issues Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 38-year-old man
Good Samaritan returns woman’s stolen crystal
APD shares road rage prevention tips
BCSO releases video of group firing guns from downtown parking garage
Watch: KOB 4 hosts Albuquerque mayoral debate
