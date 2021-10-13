New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 709 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 14 additional COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday.
The latest deaths include:
Twelve recent deaths:
Two deaths >30 days:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,899.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 709 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 262,078 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
As of Wednesday, there are 310 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
There are 232,320 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
