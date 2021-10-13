New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 709 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,899.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 709 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 262,078 cases.

The latest cases include:

198 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

41 new cases in Chaves County

11 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Colfax County

10 new cases in Curry County

76 new cases in Doña Ana County

30 new cases in Eddy County

20 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

22 new cases in Lea County

7 new cases in Lincoln County

8 new cases in Los Alamos County

11 new cases in Luna County

45 new cases in McKinley County

23 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

16 new cases in Rio Arriba County

10 new cases in Roosevelt County

42 new cases in Sandoval County

61 new cases in San Juan County

11 new cases in San Miguel County

25 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

2 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

4 new cases in Torrance County

2 new cases in Union County

22 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Wednesday, there are 310 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 232,320 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.