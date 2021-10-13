New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 709 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 709 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 13, 2021 03:48 PM
Created: October 13, 2021 03:00 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 14 additional COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday.

The latest deaths include:

Twelve recent deaths:

  • A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A third female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 100s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male <20 from Chaves County.
  • A female in her 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 50s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Two deaths >30 days:

  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,899.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 709 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 262,078 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 198 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Catron County
  • 41 new cases in Chaves County
  • 11 new cases in Cibola County
  • 2 new cases in Colfax County
  • 10 new cases in Curry County
  • 76 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 30 new cases in Eddy County
  • 20 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 22 new cases in Lea County
  • 7 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 8 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 11 new cases in Luna County
  • 45 new cases in McKinley County
  • 23 new cases in Otero County
  • 3 new cases in Quay County
  • 16 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 10 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 42 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 61 new cases in San Juan County
  • 11 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 25 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 3 new cases in Sierra County
  • 2 new cases in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 4 new cases in Torrance County
  • 2 new cases in Union County
  • 22 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Wednesday, there are 310 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 232,320 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


