New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 982 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 982 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 22, 2021 03:39 PM
Created: October 22, 2021 03:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 14 additional COVID-19-related deaths Friday.

The latest deaths include:

Thirteen recent deaths:

  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
  • A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 90s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 90s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 60s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A second male in his 80s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

One death > 30 days:

  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,987.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 982 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 268,891 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 228 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 27 new cases in Chaves County
  • 9 new cases in Cibola County
  • 9 new cases in Colfax County
  • 16 new cases in Curry County
  • 1 new case in De Baca County
  • 99 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 15 new cases in Eddy County
  • 41 new cases in Grant County
  • 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 3 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 19 new cases in Lea County
  • 12 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 9 new cases in Luna County
  • 51 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Mora County
  • 68 new cases in Otero County
  • 5 new cases in Quay County
  • 17 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 4 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 71 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 167 new cases in San Juan County
  • 3 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 35 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 5 new cases in Sierra County
  • 9 new cases in Socorro County
  • 12 new cases in Taos County
  • 8 new cases in Torrance County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 32 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Friday, there are 352 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 238,146 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


