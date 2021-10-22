New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 982 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,987.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 982 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 268,891 cases.

The latest cases include:

228 new cases in Bernalillo County

27 new cases in Chaves County

9 new cases in Cibola County

9 new cases in Colfax County

16 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

99 new cases in Doña Ana County

15 new cases in Eddy County

41 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

3 new cases in Hidalgo County

19 new cases in Lea County

12 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

9 new cases in Luna County

51 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

68 new cases in Otero County

5 new cases in Quay County

17 new cases in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

71 new cases in Sandoval County

167 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in San Miguel County

35 new cases in Santa Fe County

5 new cases in Sierra County

9 new cases in Socorro County

12 new cases in Taos County

8 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

32 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Friday, there are 352 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 238,146 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.