New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 982 additional COVID-19 cases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 14 additional COVID-19-related deaths Friday.
The latest deaths include:
Thirteen recent deaths:
One death > 30 days:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,987.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 982 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 268,891 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
As of Friday, there are 352 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
There are 238,146 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
