New Mexico reports 15 new deaths, 1,548 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the MorningStar Memory Care facility at North Ridge in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 40s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Lea County.
- A second male in his 40s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
Two* deaths >30 days:
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County.
- A male in his 30s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,764.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,548 additional COVID-19 cases over the three-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 250,774 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 452 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 4 new cases in Catron County
- 75 new cases in Chaves County
- 17 new cases in Cibola County
- 13 new cases in Colfax County
- 54 new cases in Curry County
- 110 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 69 new cases in Eddy County
- 22 new cases in Grant County
- 4 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 5 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 56 new cases in Lea County
- 26 new cases in Lincoln County
- 7 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 11 new cases in Luna County
- 27 new cases in McKinley County
- 10 new cases in Mora County
- 67 new cases in Otero County
- 12 new cases in Quay County
- 30 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 9 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 88 new cases in Sandoval County
- 141 new cases in San Juan County
- 16 new cases in San Miguel County
- 71 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 6 new cases in Socorro County
- 10 new cases in Taos County
- 19 new cases in Torrance County
- 4 new cases in Union County
- 91 new cases in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility
- 19 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 273 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Monday, there are 221,152 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.