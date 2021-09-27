New Mexico reports 15 new deaths, 1,548 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,548 additional COVID-19 cases over the three-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 250,774 cases.

The latest cases include:

452 new cases in Bernalillo County

4 new cases in Catron County

75 new cases in Chaves County

17 new cases in Cibola County

13 new cases in Colfax County

54 new cases in Curry County

110 new cases in Doña Ana County

69 new cases in Eddy County

22 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in Guadalupe County

5 new cases in Hidalgo County

56 new cases in Lea County

26 new cases in Lincoln County

7 new cases in Los Alamos County

11 new cases in Luna County

27 new cases in McKinley County

10 new cases in Mora County

67 new cases in Otero County

12 new cases in Quay County

30 new cases in Rio Arriba County

9 new cases in Roosevelt County

88 new cases in Sandoval County

141 new cases in San Juan County

16 new cases in San Miguel County

71 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

6 new cases in Socorro County

10 new cases in Taos County

19 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Union County

91 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility

19 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

The state reports that 273 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

The state reports that 273 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Monday, there are 221,152 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.