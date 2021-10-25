New Mexico surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 25, 2021 03:48 PM
Created: October 25, 2021 02:37 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 15 additional COVID-19-related deaths in a report that combines the data from Saturday through Monday.
The latest deaths include:
Fourteen recent deaths:
One death > 30 days:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,002.
“These aren’t just numbers - they are our family members, friends, and neighbors, and we grieve for them and their families,” said New Mexico Department of Health Acting Secretary David Scrase.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 2,335 additional COVID-19 cases over the three-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 271,212 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 339 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Monday, there are 240,277 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
