New Mexico surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 deaths | KOB 4

New Mexico surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 deaths

New Mexico surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 25, 2021 03:48 PM
Created: October 25, 2021 02:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 15 additional COVID-19-related deaths in a report that combines the data from Saturday through Monday.

The latest deaths include:

Fourteen recent deaths:

  • A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 70s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 50s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Crane's Roost Care Home Aztec facility.
  • A male in his 50s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

One death > 30 days:

  • A male in his 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,002.

“These aren’t just numbers - they are our family members, friends, and neighbors, and we grieve for them and their families,” said New Mexico Department of Health Acting Secretary David Scrase.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 2,335 additional COVID-19 cases over the three-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 271,212 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 592 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 6 new cases in Catron County
  • 54 new cases in Chaves County
  • 20 new cases in Cibola County
  • 26 new cases in Colfax County
  • 36 new cases in Curry County
  • 1 new case in De Baca County
  • 266 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 45 new cases in Eddy County
  • 103 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 4 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 36 new cases in Lea County
  • 21 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 36 new cases in Luna County
  • 67 new cases in McKinley County
  • 3 new cases in Mora County
  • 152 new cases in Otero County
  • 7 new cases in Quay County
  • 49 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 10 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 140 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 422 new cases in San Juan County
  • 23 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 77 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 3 new cases in Sierra County
  • 18 new cases in Socorro County
  • 31 new cases in Taos County
  • 6 new cases in Torrance County
  • 71 new cases in Valencia County
  • 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
  • 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 339 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Monday, there are 240,277 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Balloon Fiesta files suit against similarly-named Tennessee ballooning event
Balloon Fiesta files suit against similarly-named Tennessee ballooning event
New search warrant provides additional details on Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting
New search warrant provides additional details on Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting
Crew member who gave Baldwin gun subject of prior complaint
A bouquet of flowers is left to honor cinematographer Halyna Hutchins outside the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Hutchins died after actor Alec Baldwin fired a fatal gunshot from a prop gun that he had been told was safe. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Goddard High School football players jump into action to save a life
Goddard High School football players jump into action to save a life
Poll: Albuquerque mayoral results pre-election
Poll: Albuquerque mayoral results pre-election