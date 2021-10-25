New Mexico surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 deaths

A male in his 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,002.

“These aren’t just numbers - they are our family members, friends, and neighbors, and we grieve for them and their families,” said New Mexico Department of Health Acting Secretary David Scrase.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 2,335 additional COVID-19 cases over the three-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 271,212 cases.

The latest cases include:

592 new cases in Bernalillo County

6 new cases in Catron County

54 new cases in Chaves County

20 new cases in Cibola County

26 new cases in Colfax County

36 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

266 new cases in Doña Ana County

45 new cases in Eddy County

103 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

4 new cases in Hidalgo County

36 new cases in Lea County

21 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

36 new cases in Luna County

67 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Mora County

152 new cases in Otero County

7 new cases in Quay County

49 new cases in Rio Arriba County

10 new cases in Roosevelt County

140 new cases in Sandoval County

422 new cases in San Juan County

23 new cases in San Miguel County

77 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

18 new cases in Socorro County

31 new cases in Taos County

6 new cases in Torrance County

71 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

The state reports that 339 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Monday, there are 240,277 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.