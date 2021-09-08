New Mexico reports 15 new deaths, 543 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County.
- A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 40s from Los Alamos County.
- A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,577.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 543 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 238,430 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 88 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 42 new cases in Chaves County
- 9 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 18 new cases in Curry County
- 74 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 31 new cases in Eddy County
- 5 new cases in Grant County
- 108 new cases in Lea County
- 16 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 1 new case in Luna County
- 33 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 14 new cases in Otero County
- 4 new cases in Quay County
- 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 14 new cases in Sandoval County
- 30 new cases in San Juan County
- 11 new cases in San Miguel County
- 10 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 4 new cases in Socorro County
- 10 new cases in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Torrance County
- 9 new cases in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reported that 394 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, there are 206,242 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.