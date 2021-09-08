New Mexico reports 15 new deaths, 543 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County.

A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 40s from Los Alamos County.

A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,577.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 543 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 238,430 cases.