New Mexico reports 15 new deaths, 959 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County.
- A male in his 30s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 20s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,027.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 959 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 272,855 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 217 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 4 new cases in Catron County
- 40 new cases in Chaves County
- 17 new cases in Cibola County
- 9 new cases in Colfax County
- 19 new cases in Curry County
- 3 new cases in De Baca County
- 49 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 24 new cases in Eddy County
- 69 new cases in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 30 new cases in Lea County
- 25 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 15 new cases in Luna County
- 87 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 25 new cases in Otero County
- 10 new cases in Quay County
- 44 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 16 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 64 new cases in Sandoval County
- 77 new cases in San Juan County
- 6 new cases in San Miguel County
- 39 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 7 new cases in Sierra County
- 7 new cases in Socorro County
- 22 new cases in Taos County
- 4 new cases in Torrance County
- 25 new cases in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
As of Wednesday, there are 389 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
There are 241,090 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.