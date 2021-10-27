New Mexico reports 15 new deaths, 959 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 30s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 20s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,027.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 959 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 272,855 cases.