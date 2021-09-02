New Mexico reports 15 new deaths, 994 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,544.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 994 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 234,475 cases.

The latest cases include:

220 new cases in Bernalillo County

7 new cases in Catron County

116 new cases in Chaves County

20 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Colfax County

26 new cases in Curry County

87 new cases in Doña Ana County

60 new cases in Eddy County

6 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

96 new cases in Lea County

14 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

21 new cases in Luna County

26 new cases in McKinley County

24 new cases in Otero County

6 new cases in Quay County

16 new cases in Rio Arriba County

8 new cases in Roosevelt County

47 new cases in Sandoval County

58 new cases in San Juan County

25 new cases in San Miguel County

34 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

8 new cases in Socorro County

11 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Union County

36 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reported that 392 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, there are 203,156 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.