New Mexico reports 15 new deaths, 994 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 15 new deaths, 994 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 02, 2021 04:48 PM
Created: September 02, 2021 03:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 15 additional COVID-19-related deaths Thursday.

The latest deaths include:

Fourteen recent deaths:

  • A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 90s from Los Alamos County.
  • A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A second female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

One* death >30 days:

  • A female in her 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,544.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 994 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 234,475 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 220 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 7 new cases in Catron County
  • 116 new cases in Chaves County
  • 20 new cases in Cibola County
  • 6 new cases in Colfax County
  • 26 new cases in Curry County
  • 87 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 60 new cases in Eddy County
  • 6 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 96 new cases in Lea County
  • 14 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 3 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 21 new cases in Luna County
  • 26 new cases in McKinley County
  • 24 new cases in Otero County
  • 6 new cases in Quay County
  • 16 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 8 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 47 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 58 new cases in San Juan County
  • 25 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 34 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 3 new cases in Sierra County
  • 8 new cases in Socorro County
  • 11 new cases in Taos County
  • 3 new cases in Torrance County
  • 4 new cases in Union County
  • 36 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reported that 392 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Thursday, there are 203,156 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


