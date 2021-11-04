New Mexico reports 16 new deaths, 1,611 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 40s from Socorro County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,101.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,611 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 281,282 cases.

The latest cases include:

333 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

55 new cases in Chaves County

16 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Colfax County

18 new cases in Curry County

7 new cases in De Baca County

221 new cases in Doña Ana County

30 new cases in Eddy County

67 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

3 new cases in Hidalgo County

22 new cases in Lea County

54 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

29 new cases in Luna County

79 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

50 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

29 new cases in Rio Arriba County

15 new cases in Roosevelt County

85 new cases in Sandoval County

287 new cases in San Juan County

18 new cases in San Miguel County

58 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

4 new cases in Socorro County

38 new cases in Taos County

8 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

57 new cases in Valencia County

9 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Thursday, there are 460 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 246,324 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.