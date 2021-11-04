New Mexico reports 16 new deaths, 1,611 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 16 new deaths, 1,611 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Created: November 04, 2021 03:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 16 additional COVID-19-related deaths Thursday.

The latest deaths include:

Fifteen recent deaths:

  • A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A second female in her 60s from Bernalillo County.
  • A male in his 50s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 90s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Luna County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 90s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Otero County.
  • A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from San Miguel County.
  • A male in his 50s from Socorro County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 90s from Taos County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Taos Retirement Village in Taos.

One death > 30 days:

  • A female in her 40s from Socorro County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,101.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,611 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 281,282 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 333 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Catron County
  • 55 new cases in Chaves County
  • 16 new cases in Cibola County
  • 6 new cases in Colfax County
  • 18 new cases in Curry County
  • 7 new cases in De Baca County
  • 221 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 30 new cases in Eddy County
  • 67 new cases in Grant County
  • 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 3 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 22 new cases in Lea County
  • 54 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 29 new cases in Luna County
  • 79 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Mora County
  • 50 new cases in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Quay County
  • 29 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 15 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 85 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 287 new cases in San Juan County
  • 18 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 58 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 4 new cases in Sierra County
  • 4 new cases in Socorro County
  • 38 new cases in Taos County
  • 8 new cases in Torrance County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 57 new cases in Valencia County
  • 9 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Thursday, there are 460 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 246,324 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


New Mexico reports 16 new deaths, 1,611 additional COVID-19 cases
