New Mexico reports 16 new deaths, 1,611 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 40s from Socorro County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,101.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,611 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 281,282 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 333 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 55 new cases in Chaves County
- 16 new cases in Cibola County
- 6 new cases in Colfax County
- 18 new cases in Curry County
- 7 new cases in De Baca County
- 221 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 30 new cases in Eddy County
- 67 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 3 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 22 new cases in Lea County
- 54 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 29 new cases in Luna County
- 79 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 50 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 29 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 15 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 85 new cases in Sandoval County
- 287 new cases in San Juan County
- 18 new cases in San Miguel County
- 58 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Sierra County
- 4 new cases in Socorro County
- 38 new cases in Taos County
- 8 new cases in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 57 new cases in Valencia County
- 9 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
As of Thursday, there are 460 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
There are 246,324 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.