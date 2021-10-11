New Mexico reports 16 new deaths, 2,433 additional COVID-19 cases over four-day period | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 16 new deaths, 2,433 additional COVID-19 cases over four-day period

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 12, 2021 04:10 PM
Created: October 11, 2021 03:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 16 additional COVID-19-related deaths in a report that combines the data from Saturday through Tuesday, due to the holiday.

The latest deaths include:

Fourteen recent deaths:

  • A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County.
  • A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Luna County.
  • A female in her 90s from Quay County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

Two* deaths >30 days:

  • A male in his 90s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,885.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 2,433 additional COVID-19 cases over the four-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 261,370 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 515 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 33 new cases in Catron County
  • 71 new cases in Chaves County
  • 119 new cases in Cibola County
  • 15 new cases in Colfax County
  • 27 new cases in Curry County
  • 2 new cases in De Baca County
  • 155 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 75 new cases in Eddy County
  • 53 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 7 new cases in Harding County
  • 3 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 100 new cases in Lea County
  • 13 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 21 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 30 new cases in Luna County
  • 117 new cases in McKinley County
  • 16 new cases in Mora County
  • 186 new cases in Otero County
  • 8 new cases in Quay County
  • 19 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 15 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 135 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 369 new cases in San Juan County
  • 32 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 103 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 22 new cases in Sierra County
  • 17 new cases in Socorro County
  • 22 new cases in Taos County
  • 12 new cases in Torrance County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 94 new cases in Valencia County
  • 16 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility
  • 8 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here. (State health officials said the New Mexico state vaccine dashboard will not be updated on Oct. 4 due to a technical issue.)

The state reports that 308 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Monday, there are 231,884 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


