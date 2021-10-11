New Mexico reports 16 new deaths, 2,433 additional COVID-19 cases over four-day period

A male in his 90s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,885.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 2,433 additional COVID-19 cases over the four-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 261,370 cases.

The latest cases include:

515 new cases in Bernalillo County

33 new cases in Catron County

71 new cases in Chaves County

119 new cases in Cibola County

15 new cases in Colfax County

27 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

155 new cases in Doña Ana County

75 new cases in Eddy County

53 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

7 new cases in Harding County

3 new cases in Hidalgo County

100 new cases in Lea County

13 new cases in Lincoln County

21 new cases in Los Alamos County

30 new cases in Luna County

117 new cases in McKinley County

16 new cases in Mora County

186 new cases in Otero County

8 new cases in Quay County

19 new cases in Rio Arriba County

15 new cases in Roosevelt County

135 new cases in Sandoval County

369 new cases in San Juan County

32 new cases in San Miguel County

103 new cases in Santa Fe County

22 new cases in Sierra County

17 new cases in Socorro County

22 new cases in Taos County

12 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

94 new cases in Valencia County

16 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility

8 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here. (State health officials said the New Mexico state vaccine dashboard will not be updated on Oct. 4 due to a technical issue.)

The state reports that 308 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Monday, there are 231,884 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.