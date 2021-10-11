New Mexico reports 16 new deaths, 2,433 additional COVID-19 cases over four-day period

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 12, 2021 04:10 PM
Created: October 11, 2021 03:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 16 additional COVID-19-related deaths in a report that combines the data from Saturday through Tuesday, due to the holiday.
The latest deaths include:
Fourteen recent deaths:
Two* deaths >30 days:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,885.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 2,433 additional COVID-19 cases over the four-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 261,370 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here. (State health officials said the New Mexico state vaccine dashboard will not be updated on Oct. 4 due to a technical issue.)
The state reports that 308 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Monday, there are 231,884 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company