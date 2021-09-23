New Mexico reports 16 new deaths, 725 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Quay County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the BeeHive Homes Santa Fe facility.

A male in his 30s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,735.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 725 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 248,075 cases.