New Mexico reports 16 new deaths, 725 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Quay County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the BeeHive Homes Santa Fe facility.
- A male in his 30s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,735.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 725 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 248,075 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 166 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 60 new cases in Chaves County
- 14 new cases in Cibola County
- 4 new cases in Colfax County
- 21 new cases in Curry County
- 69 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 46 new cases in Eddy County
- 10 new cases in Grant County
- 8 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 34 new cases in Lea County
- 26 new cases in Lincoln County
- 6 new cases in Luna County
- 9 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 37 new cases in Otero County
- 7 new cases in Quay County
- 16 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 5 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 35 new cases in Sandoval County
- 53 new cases in San Juan County
- 15 new cases in San Miguel County
- 38 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 2 new cases in Taos County
- 5 new cases in Torrance County
- 2 new cases in Union County
- 30 new cases in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reported that 360 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Thursday, there are 217,544 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.