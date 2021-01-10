New Mexico reports 17 new deaths, 1,208 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

270 new cases in Bernalillo County

58 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

3 new cases in Colfax County

25 new cases in Curry County

3 new cases in De Baca County

152 new cases in Doña Ana County

97 new cases in Eddy County

25 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

4 new cases in Hidalgo County

68 new cases in Lea County

10 new cases in Lincoln County

6 new cases in Los Alamos County

26 new cases in Luna County

61 new cases in McKinley County

29 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

41 new cases in Rio Arriba County

15 new cases in Roosevelt County

80 new cases in Sandoval County

98 new cases in San Juan County

7 new cases in San Miguel County

66 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

15 new cases in Taos County

6 new cases in Torrance County

16 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

20 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility

KOB 4 determined there was an 8.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 682 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Sunday, there are 77,731 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.