New Mexico reports 17 new deaths, 1,208 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Tender Heart Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 100s from Los Alamos County.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s. The individual was hospitalized and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,749.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,208 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico has reported a total of 156,157 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 270 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 58 new cases in Chaves County
- 1 new case in Cibola County
- 3 new cases in Colfax County
- 25 new cases in Curry County
- 3 new cases in De Baca County
- 152 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 97 new cases in Eddy County
- 25 new cases in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 4 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 68 new cases in Lea County
- 10 new cases in Lincoln County
- 6 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 26 new cases in Luna County
- 61 new cases in McKinley County
- 29 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 41 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 15 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 80 new cases in Sandoval County
- 98 new cases in San Juan County
- 7 new cases in San Miguel County
- 66 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Socorro County
- 15 new cases in Taos County
- 6 new cases in Torrance County
- 16 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 20 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was an 8.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.
The state reports that 682 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Sunday, there are 77,731 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.