New Mexico reports 17 new deaths, 752 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

255 new cases in Bernalillo County

27 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

15 new cases in Curry County

70 new cases in Doña Ana County

32 new cases in Eddy County

8 new cases in Grant County

18 new cases in Lea County

9 new cases in Lincoln County

8 new cases in Luna County

54 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Mora County

23 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

17 new cases in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

70 new cases in Sandoval County

41 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in San Miguel County

32 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Sierra County

9 new cases in Socorro County

10 new cases in Taos County

4 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

23 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was an 3.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 548 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Saturday, there are 102,298 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.