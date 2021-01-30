New Mexico reports 17 new deaths, 752 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Ladera Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Sugar Hollow Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from McKinley County.
- A male in his 90s from Rio Arriba County.
- A female in her 90s from Sandoval County. The individual was a resident of the Genesis Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho.
- A female in her 90s from Sandoval County. The individual was a resident of the The Retreat Healthcare facility in Rio Rancho.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from San Miguel County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was a resident of the BeeHive Homes Santa Fe facility.
- A male in his 90s from Socorro County.
- A male in his 70s from Valencia County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,265.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 752 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico has reported a total of 173,539 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 255 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 27 new cases in Chaves County
- 5 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 15 new cases in Curry County
- 70 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 32 new cases in Eddy County
- 8 new cases in Grant County
- 18 new cases in Lea County
- 9 new cases in Lincoln County
- 8 new cases in Luna County
- 54 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Mora County
- 23 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 17 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 5 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 70 new cases in Sandoval County
- 41 new cases in San Juan County
- 3 new cases in San Miguel County
- 32 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Sierra County
- 9 new cases in Socorro County
- 10 new cases in Taos County
- 4 new cases in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 23 new cases in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code
KOB 4 determined there was an 3.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 548 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Saturday, there are 102,298 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.