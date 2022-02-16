New Mexico reports 18 new deaths, 1,083 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.

A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Adobe Assisted Living facility in Las Cruces.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,729.

As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 505,359 cases.

The latest cases include:

308 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

16 new cases in Chaves County

29 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Colfax County

21 new cases in Curry County

122 new cases in Doña Ana County

24 new cases in Eddy County

29 new cases in Grant County

5 new cases in Guadalupe County

5 new cases in Hidalgo County

15 new cases in Lea County

13 new cases in Lincoln County

10 new cases in Los Alamos County

27 new cases in Luna County

50 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

32 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

19 new cases in Rio Arriba County

10 new cases in Roosevelt County

90 new cases in Sandoval County

105 new cases in San Juan County

18 new cases in San Miguel County

41 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Sierra County

8 new cases in Socorro County

11 new cases in Taos County

7 new cases in Torrance County

2 new cases in Union County

43 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

As of Wednesday, there are 446 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 405,383 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.