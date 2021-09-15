New Mexico reports 18 new deaths, 690 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 18 new deaths, 690 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 15, 2021 03:37 PM
Created: September 15, 2021 02:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 18 additional COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday.

The latest deaths include:

Sixteen recent deaths:

  • A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County.
  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Hidalgo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 20s from Mora County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 30s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized.

Two* deaths >30 days:

  • A male in his 70s from Curry County.
  • A female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,649.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 690 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 243,085 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 220 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 27 new cases in Chaves County
  • 7 new cases in Cibola County
  • 14 new cases in Colfax County
  • 22 new cases in Curry County
  • 70 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 25 new cases in Eddy County
  • 10 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 80 new cases in Lea County
  • 9 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 4 new cases in Luna County
  • 9 new cases in McKinley County
  • 21 new cases in Otero County
  • 4 new cases in Quay County
  • 11 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 34 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 50 new cases in San Juan County
  • 3 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 13 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 4 new cases in Sierra County
  • 5 new cases in Socorro County
  • 9 new cases in Taos County
  • 8 new cases in Torrance County
  • 22 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reported that 375 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Wednesday, there are 211,164 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


