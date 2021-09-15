New Mexico reports 18 new deaths, 690 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 70s from Curry County.

A female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,649.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 690 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 243,085 cases.

The latest cases include:

220 new cases in Bernalillo County

27 new cases in Chaves County

7 new cases in Cibola County

14 new cases in Colfax County

22 new cases in Curry County

70 new cases in Doña Ana County

25 new cases in Eddy County

10 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

80 new cases in Lea County

9 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

4 new cases in Luna County

9 new cases in McKinley County

21 new cases in Otero County

4 new cases in Quay County

11 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

34 new cases in Sandoval County

50 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in San Miguel County

13 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

5 new cases in Socorro County

9 new cases in Taos County

8 new cases in Torrance County

22 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reported that 375 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, there are 211,164 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.