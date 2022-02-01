New Mexico reports 19 new deaths, 1,809 additional COVID-19 cases

19 recent deaths:
- A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 60s from Bernalillo County.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Chaves County.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro facility in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 90s from Grant County.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County.
- A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Life Care Center in Farmington.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the San Juan Care and Rehabilitation in Farmington.
- A male in his 70s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,473.
As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 481,852 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 442 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 3 new cases in Catron County
- 20 new cases in Chaves County
- 42 new cases in Cibola County
- 4 new cases in Colfax County
- 54 new cases in Curry County
- 2 new cases in De Baca County
- 209 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 58 new cases in Eddy County
- 26 new cases in Grant County
- 15 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 66 new cases in Lea County
- 14 new cases in Lincoln County
- 4 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 16 new cases in Luna County
- 134 new cases in McKinley County
- 9 new cases in Mora County
- 57 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 28 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 40 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 126 new cases in Sandoval County
- 184 new cases in San Juan County
- 32 new cases in San Miguel County
- 93 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 6 new cases in Socorro County
- 18 new cases in Taos County
- 5 new cases in Torrance County
- 11 new cases in Union County
- 79 new cases in Valencia County
- 7 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
As of Tuesday, there are 584 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
There are 344,917 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.