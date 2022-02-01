New Mexico reports 19 new deaths, 1,809 additional COVID-19 cases

As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 481,852 cases.

The latest cases include:

442 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Catron County

20 new cases in Chaves County

42 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Colfax County

54 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

209 new cases in Doña Ana County

58 new cases in Eddy County

26 new cases in Grant County

15 new cases in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

66 new cases in Lea County

14 new cases in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Los Alamos County

16 new cases in Luna County

134 new cases in McKinley County

9 new cases in Mora County

57 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

28 new cases in Rio Arriba County

40 new cases in Roosevelt County

126 new cases in Sandoval County

184 new cases in San Juan County

32 new cases in San Miguel County

93 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

6 new cases in Socorro County

18 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Torrance County

11 new cases in Union County

79 new cases in Valencia County

7 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Tuesday, there are 584 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 344,917 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.