New Mexico reports 19 new deaths, 2,104 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County.
- A female in her 40s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,535.
As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 489,701 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 435 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 85 new cases in Chaves County
- 58 new cases in Cibola County
- 4 new cases in Colfax County
- 51 new cases in Curry County
- 3 new cases in De Baca County
- 419 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 57 new cases in Eddy County
- 53 new cases in Grant County
- 5 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 5 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 18 new cases in Lea County
- 10 new cases in Lincoln County
- 8 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 32 new cases in Luna County
- 136 new cases in McKinley County
- 3 new cases in Mora County
- 42 new cases in Otero County
- 6 new cases in Quay County
- 19 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 27 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 109 new cases in Sandoval County
- 238 new cases in San Juan County
- 13 new cases in San Miguel County
- 114 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 12 new cases in Sierra County
- 7 new cases in Socorro County
- 28 new cases in Taos County
- 13 new cases in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 48 new cases in Valencia County
- 5 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility
- 30 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center
- 5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
As of Friday, there are 615 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
There are 350,084 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.