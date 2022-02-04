New Mexico reports 19 new deaths, 2,104 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County.

A female in her 40s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,535.

As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 489,701 cases.

The latest cases include:

435 new cases in Bernalillo County

85 new cases in Chaves County

58 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Colfax County

51 new cases in Curry County

3 new cases in De Baca County

419 new cases in Doña Ana County

57 new cases in Eddy County

53 new cases in Grant County

5 new cases in Guadalupe County

5 new cases in Hidalgo County

18 new cases in Lea County

10 new cases in Lincoln County

8 new cases in Los Alamos County

32 new cases in Luna County

136 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Mora County

42 new cases in Otero County

6 new cases in Quay County

19 new cases in Rio Arriba County

27 new cases in Roosevelt County

109 new cases in Sandoval County

238 new cases in San Juan County

13 new cases in San Miguel County

114 new cases in Santa Fe County

12 new cases in Sierra County

7 new cases in Socorro County

28 new cases in Taos County

13 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

48 new cases in Valencia County

5 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

30 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Friday, there are 615 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 350,084 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.