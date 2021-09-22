New Mexico reports 19 new deaths, 719 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,719.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 719 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 247,353 cases.

The latest cases include:

212 new cases in Bernalillo County

51 new cases in Chaves County

14 new cases in Cibola County

13 new cases in Colfax County

20 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

37 new cases in Doña Ana County

47 new cases in Eddy County

6 new cases in Grant County

40 new cases in Lea County

6 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

8 new cases in Luna County

23 new cases in McKinley County

9 new cases in Mora County

29 new cases in Otero County

9 new cases in Quay County

17 new cases in Rio Arriba County

6 new cases in Roosevelt County

50 new cases in Sandoval County

34 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in San Miguel County

18 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

9 new cases in Socorro County

3 new cases in Taos County

7 new cases in Torrance County

2 new cases in Union County

38 new cases in Valencia County

The state reported that 359 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, there are 216,688 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.