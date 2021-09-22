New Mexico reports 19 new deaths, 719 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4

New Mexico reports 19 new deaths, 719 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 19 new deaths, 719 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 22, 2021 03:52 PM
Created: September 22, 2021 02:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 19 additional COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday.

The latest deaths include:

Eighteen recent deaths:

  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County.
  • A male in his 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.
  • A second female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was a resident of the Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.
  • A female in her 50s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Genesis McKinley Care Center in Gallup.
  • A male in his 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the BeeHive Homes Portales facility.
  • A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

One* death >30 days:

  • A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,719.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 719 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 247,353 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 212 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 51 new cases in Chaves County
  • 14 new cases in Cibola County
  • 13 new cases in Colfax County
  • 20 new cases in Curry County
  • 1 new case in De Baca County
  • 37 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 47 new cases in Eddy County
  • 6 new cases in Grant County
  • 40 new cases in Lea County
  • 6 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 8 new cases in Luna County
  • 23 new cases in McKinley County
  • 9 new cases in Mora County
  • 29 new cases in Otero County
  • 9 new cases in Quay County
  • 17 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 6 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 50 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 34 new cases in San Juan County
  • 8 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 18 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 9 new cases in Socorro County
  • 3 new cases in Taos County
  • 7 new cases in Torrance County
  • 2 new cases in Union County
  • 38 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reported that 359 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Wednesday, there are 216,688 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Pilot in deadly Albuquerque hot air balloon crash had marijuana, cocaine in his system
Pilot in deadly Albuquerque hot air balloon crash had marijuana, cocaine in his system
Woman spotted feeding coyotes at Albuquerque park
Woman spotted feeding coyotes at Albuquerque park
Santa Rosa man arrested in suspected homicide of stepfather
Santa Rosa man arrested in suspected homicide of stepfather
BCSO releases description of SW Albuquerque road rage shooting suspect
BCSO releases description of SW Albuquerque road rage shooting suspect
Balloon Fiesta will not require COVID-19 vaccination
Balloon Fiesta will not require COVID-19 vaccination