New Mexico reports 2 additional deaths, 262 new COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 2 additional deaths, 262 new COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 12, 2020 04:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Sunday.

The latest deaths include: 

  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions
  • A male in his 40s from San Juan County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 545.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 262 new cases of COVID-19. As of Sunday, New Mexico reported a total of 15,028 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 111 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Chaves County
  • 2 new cases in Cibola County
  • 4 new cases in Curry County
  • 32 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 2 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 11 new cases in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 20 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Mora County
  • 4 new cases in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Quay County
  • 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 17 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 24 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 9 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 2 new cases in Torrance County
  • 8 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 170 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 6,322 have recovered.


