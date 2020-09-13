New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 103 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 103 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: September 13, 2020 04:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday.

The latest deaths includes: 

  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of  The Rio at Las Estancias facility in Albuquerque.
  • A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center facility in Albuquerque.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 823.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 103 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico reported a total of 26,761 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 19 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 29 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 2 new cases in Curry County
  • 10 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 5 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 14 new cases in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 8 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 2 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 5 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 2 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 1.7% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 59 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Sunday, there are 14,407 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


