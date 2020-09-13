New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 103 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday.
The latest deaths includes:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 823.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 103 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico reported a total of 26,761 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 1.7% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.
The state reports that 59 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Sunday, there are 14,407 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
