New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 103 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

19 new cases in Bernalillo County

29 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

2 new cases in Curry County

10 new cases in Doña Ana County

5 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

14 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

8 new cases in Sandoval County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

5 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

2 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 1.7% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 59 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Sunday, there are 14,407 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.