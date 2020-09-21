New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 106 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

27 new cases in Bernalillo County

9 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

3 new cases in Curry County

18 new cases in Doña Ana County

5 new cases in Eddy County

7 new cases in Lea County

7 new cases in Luna County

1 new case in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

4 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in Sandoval County

15 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Taos County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 71 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, 15,518 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.