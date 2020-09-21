New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 106 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 106 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 21, 2020 04:26 PM
Created: September 21, 2020 04:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths on Monday.

The latest deaths include: 

  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 851.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 106 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of 27,683 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 27 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 9 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 3 new cases in Curry County
  • 18 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 5 new cases in Eddy County
  • 7 new cases in Lea County
  • 7 new cases in Luna County
  • 1 new case in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 4 new cases in San Juan County
  • 3 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 15 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 71 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, 15,518 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


