New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 130 additional COVID-19 cases

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 130 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 204,044 cases.

The latest cases include:

35 new cases in Bernalillo County

4 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

2 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

9 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Lea County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

2 new cases in Luna County

1 new case in Otero County

6 new cases in Quay County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

6 new cases in Sandoval County

32 new cases in San Juan County

10 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

2 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 93 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Friday, there are 191,682 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.