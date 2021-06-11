New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 130 additional COVID-19 cases

Jamesha Begay
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 2 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Friday's report.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,297.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 130 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 204,044 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 93 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Friday, there are 191,682 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
