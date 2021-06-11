New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 130 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 130 additional COVID-19 cases

Jamesha Begay
Updated: June 11, 2021 03:59 PM
Created: June 11, 2021 03:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 2 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Friday's report.

The latest death includes:

Two recent deaths:

  • A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 80s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,297. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 130 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 204,044 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 35 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 4 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 2 new cases in Curry County
  • 2 new cases in De Baca County
  • 9 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 2 new cases in Luna County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 6 new cases in Quay County
  • 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 6 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 32 new cases in San Juan County
  • 10 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 4 new cases in Taos County
  • 2 new cases in Torrance County
  • 2 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

The state reports that 93 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Friday, there are 191,682 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


