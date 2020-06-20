New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 172 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
Justine Lopez
Created: June 20, 2020 04:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Saturday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 466.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 172 new cases of COVID-19. As of Saturday, New Mexico reported a total of 10,430 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 15 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new cases in Cibola County
  • 1 new cases in Colfax County
  • 7 new cases in Curry County
  • 10 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 2 new cases in Eddy County
  • 8 new cases in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in Luna County
  • 30 new cases in McKinley County
  • 7 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 10 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 8 new cases in San Juan County
  • 5 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 1 new cases in Valencia County
  • 9 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
  • 55 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 145 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 4,628 have recovered. 


