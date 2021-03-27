New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 185 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4

New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 185 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: March 27, 2021 04:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 2 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Saturday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,925. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 185 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico has reported a total of 190,887 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 63 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 4 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 1 new case in Curry County
  • 27 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 6 new cases in Grant County
  • 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 7 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Lincoln County
  • 4 new cases in Luna County
  • 6 new cases in McKinley County
  • 4 new cases in Otero County
  • 7 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 12 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 18 new cases in San Juan County
  • 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 15 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 1.71% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 118 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Saturday, there are 173,119  COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


