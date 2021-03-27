New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 185 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 2 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Saturday's report.
The latest deaths include:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,925.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 185 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico has reported a total of 190,887 cases.
The latest cases include:
KOB 4 determined there was a 1.71% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.
The state reports that 118 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Saturday, there are 173,119 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
