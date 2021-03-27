New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 185 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

63 new cases in Bernalillo County

4 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

1 new case in Curry County

27 new cases in Doña Ana County

6 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

7 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Luna County

6 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Otero County

7 new cases in Rio Arriba County

12 new cases in Sandoval County

18 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Taos County

15 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 1.71% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 118 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Saturday, there are 173,119 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.