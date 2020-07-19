New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 241 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 241 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 19, 2020 04:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Sunday.

The latest deaths include: 

  • A male in his 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 571.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 241 new cases of COVID-19. As of Sunday, New Mexico reported a total of 16,971 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 99 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Chaves County
  • 3 new cases in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Curry County
  • 30 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 8 new cases in Eddy County
  • 2 new cases in Grant County
  • 35 new cases in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 11 new cases in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Otero County
  • 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 14 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 6 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 10 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 5 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.8% positivity result of the 8,366 tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 161 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

The state reports 6,764 have recovered from COVID-19.


