New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 241 additional COVID-19 cases

Created: July 19, 2020 04:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Sunday.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 571.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 241 new cases of COVID-19. As of Sunday, New Mexico reported a total of 16,971 cases.
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 2.8% positivity result of the 8,366 tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.
The state reports that 161 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
The state reports 6,764 have recovered from COVID-19.
