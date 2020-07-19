New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 241 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

99 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Curry County

30 new cases in Doña Ana County

8 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

35 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Luna County

11 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

14 new cases in Sandoval County

6 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

10 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Torrance County

5 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.8% positivity result of the 8,366 tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 161 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

The state reports 6,764 have recovered from COVID-19.