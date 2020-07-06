New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 253 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 515.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 253 new cases of COVID-19. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of 13,507 cases.