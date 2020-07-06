New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 253 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 253 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 06, 2020 03:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Monday.

The latest deaths include: 

  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 515.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 253 new cases of COVID-19. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of 13,507 cases.

Previously reported numbers included two cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Doña Ana County, one in Eddy County). Monday's case numbers reflect that correction.

The latest cases include:

  • 60 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 6 new cases in Chaves County
  • 8 new cases in Cibola County
  • 6 new cases in Curry County
  • 85 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 2 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 17 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 3 new cases in Luna County
  • 12 new cases in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 8 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 18 new cases in San Juan County
  • 8 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 5 new cases in Valencia County
  • 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 129 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 5,902 have recovered.


