New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 253 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 06, 2020 03:38 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Monday.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 515.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 253 new cases of COVID-19. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of 13,507 cases.
Previously reported numbers included two cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Doña Ana County, one in Eddy County). Monday's case numbers reflect that correction.
The state reports that 129 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 5,902 have recovered.
