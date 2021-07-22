New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 273 additional COVID-19 cases

- A man in his 50s from Eddy County.
- A woman in her 60s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,394.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 273 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 208,243 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 71 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 10 new cases in Chaves County
- 2 new cases in Cibola County
- 7 new cases in Curry County
- 10 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 13 new cases in Eddy County
- 3 new cases in Grant County
- 8 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 13 new cases in Lea County
- 9 new cases in Lincoln County
- 3 new cases in Luna County
- 4 new cases in McKinley County
- 21 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 10 new cases in Sandoval County
- 14 new cases in San Juan County
- 12 new cases in San Miguel County
- 10 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 2 new cases in Socorro County
- 6 new cases in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 14 new cases in Valencia County
- 16 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 6 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reported that 98 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Thursday, there are 196,373 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.