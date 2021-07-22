New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 273 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 273 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 273 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 22, 2021 03:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths Thursday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A man in his 50s from Eddy County.
  • A woman in her 60s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,394.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 273 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 208,243 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 71 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 10 new cases in Chaves County
  • 2 new cases in Cibola County
  • 7 new cases in Curry County
  • 10 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 13 new cases in Eddy County
  • 3 new cases in Grant County
  • 8 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 13 new cases in Lea County
  • 9 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 3 new cases in Luna County
  • 4 new cases in McKinley County
  • 21 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 10 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 14 new cases in San Juan County
  • 12 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 10 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 2 new cases in Socorro County
  • 6 new cases in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 14 new cases in Valencia County
  • 16 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
  • 6 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reported that 98 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Thursday, there are 196,373 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 273 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 273 additional COVID-19 cases
AFR retrieves third body from North Diversion Channel washout
AFR retrieves third body from North Diversion Channel washout
Vax 2 the Max: Names of third round of winners released
Vax 2 the Max: Names of third round of winners released
Downtown park continues to concern parents
Downtown park continues to concern parents
APD investigates homicide after woman found dead in NE Albuquerque
APD investigates homicide after woman found dead in NE Albuquerque