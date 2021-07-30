New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 331 additional COVID-19 cases

One* death >30days:

· A male in his 50s from Lea County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,410.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 331 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 210,416 cases.

The latest cases include:

· 93 new cases in Bernalillo County

· 20 new cases in Chaves County

· 1 new case in Cibola County

· 11 new cases in Curry County

· 31 new cases in Doña Ana County

· 34 new cases in Eddy County

· 6 new cases in Grant County

· 2 new cases in Guadalupe County

· 6 new cases in Hidalgo County

· 14 new cases in Lea County

· 13 new cases in Lincoln County

· 1 new case in Luna County

· 17 new cases in McKinley County

· 4 new cases in Otero County

· 6 new cases in Quay County

· 5 new cases in Rio Arriba County

· 6 new cases in Roosevelt County

· 23 new cases in Sandoval County

· 10 new cases in San Juan County

· 10 new cases in Santa Fe County

· 3 new cases in Socorro County

· 1 new case in Taos County

· 4 new cases in Torrance County

· 9 new cases in Valencia County

· 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

The state reported that 148 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Friday, there are 196,851 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.