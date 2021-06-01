New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 381 additional COVID-19 cases over four-day period

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 381 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 203,151cases.

The latest cases include:

103 new cases in Bernalillo County

13 new cases in Chaves County

4 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Colfax County

4 new cases in Curry County

34 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Eddy County

6 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

51 new cases in Lea County

6 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

4 new cases in Luna County

10 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

4 new cases in Otero County

12 new cases in Rio Arriba County

6 new cases in Roosevelt County

26 new cases in Sandoval County

54 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

18 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

7 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

5 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 105 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there are 189,692 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.