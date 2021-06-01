New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 381 additional COVID-19 cases over four-day period | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 381 additional COVID-19 cases over four-day period

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 01, 2021 05:14 PM
Created: June 01, 2021 04:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 2 additional COVID-19-related deaths in a report that combines Saturday's, Sunday's, Monday's, and Tuesday's numbers.

The latest deaths include:

Two deaths from more than 30 days ago:

  •  A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,264. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 381 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 203,151cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 103 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 13 new cases in Chaves County
  • 4 new cases in Cibola County
  • 4 new cases in Colfax County
  • 4 new cases in Curry County
  • 34 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Eddy County
  • 6 new cases in Grant County
  • 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 51 new cases in Lea County
  • 6 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 4 new cases in Luna County
  • 10 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Mora County
  • 4 new cases in Otero County
  • 12 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 6 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 26 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 54 new cases in San Juan County
  • 2 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 18 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 7 new cases in Torrance County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 5 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 105 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Tuesday, there are 189,692 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


