New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 381 additional COVID-19 cases over four-day period

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 01, 2021 05:14 PM
Created: June 01, 2021 04:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 2 additional COVID-19-related deaths in a report that combines Saturday's, Sunday's, Monday's, and Tuesday's numbers.
The latest deaths include:
Two deaths from more than 30 days ago:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,264.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 381 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 203,151cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 105 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, there are 189,692 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
