New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 609 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 04, 2021 03:44 PM
Created: August 04, 2021 03:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday.

The latest death was:

One recent death:

  • A male in his in 80s from Eddy County. The individual was a resident of the Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care facility in Artesia.

One* death > 30 days:

  • A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,416. State officials said one death previously reported was later determined not to be COVID-19 related and was removed from the total.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 609 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 212,577 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 207 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 20 new cases in Chaves County
  • 6 new cases in Cibola County
  • 15 new cases in Curry County
  • 1 new case in De Baca County
  • 37 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 40 new cases in Eddy County
  • 7 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 12 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 25 new cases in Lea County
  • 7 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 4 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 6 new cases in Luna County
  • 34 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Mora County
  • 32 new cases in Otero County
  • 10 new cases in Quay County
  • 9 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 10 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 39 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 22 new cases in San Juan County
  • 5 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 12 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 4 new cases in Sierra County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 2 new cases in Torrance County
  • 2 new cases in Union County
  • 36 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reported that 187 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Wednesday, there are 197,192  COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


