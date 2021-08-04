New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 609 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,416. State officials said one death previously reported was later determined not to be COVID-19 related and was removed from the total.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 609 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 212,577 cases.

The latest cases include:

207 new cases in Bernalillo County

20 new cases in Chaves County

6 new cases in Cibola County

15 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

37 new cases in Doña Ana County

40 new cases in Eddy County

7 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

12 new cases in Hidalgo County

25 new cases in Lea County

7 new cases in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Los Alamos County

6 new cases in Luna County

34 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

32 new cases in Otero County

10 new cases in Quay County

9 new cases in Rio Arriba County

10 new cases in Roosevelt County

39 new cases in Sandoval County

22 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in San Miguel County

12 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

2 new cases in Union County

36 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reported that 187 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, there are 197,192 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.