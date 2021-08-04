New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 609 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday.
The latest death was:
One recent death:
One* death > 30 days:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,416. State officials said one death previously reported was later determined not to be COVID-19 related and was removed from the total.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 609 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 212,577 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reported that 187 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, there are 197,192 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
