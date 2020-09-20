New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 67 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

11 new cases in Bernalillo County

14 new cases in Chaves County

12 new cases in Doña Ana County

8 new cases in Eddy County

7 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in McKinley County

2 new cases in Quay County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

2 new cases in Sandoval County

1 new case in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

KOB 4 determined there was a 1.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 64 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Sunday, 15,412 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.