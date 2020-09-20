New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 67 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 67 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: September 20, 2020 04:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday.

The latest deaths include: 

  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 849.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 67 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico reported a total of 27,579 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 11 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 14 new cases in Chaves County
  • 12 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 8 new cases in Eddy County
  • 7 new cases in Lea County
  • 3 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Quay County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 2 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 1 new case in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 2 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 1.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 64 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Sunday, 15,412 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


