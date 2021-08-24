New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 876 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 876 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 24, 2021 04:50 PM
Created: August 24, 2021 02:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday.

The latest deaths include:

Two recent deaths:

  • A male in his 80s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,483.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 876 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 226,868 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 254 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 18 new cases in Chaves County
  • 13 new cases in Cibola County
  • 3 new cases in Colfax County
  • 42 new cases in Curry County
  • 48 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 49 new cases in Eddy County
  • 2 new cases in Grant County
  • 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 139 new cases in Lea County
  • 14 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 5 new cases in Luna County
  • 12 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Mora County
  • 28 new cases in Otero County
  • 8 new cases in Quay County
  • 7 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 7 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 58 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 55 new cases in San Juan County
  • 29 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 21 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Sierra County
  • 4 new cases in Socorro County
  • 11 new cases in Taos County
  • 5 new cases in Torrance County
  • 38 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reported that 426 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Tuesday, there are 200,248 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


