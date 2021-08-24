New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 876 additional COVID-19 cases

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 876 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 226,868 cases.

The latest cases include:

254 new cases in Bernalillo County

18 new cases in Chaves County

13 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Colfax County

42 new cases in Curry County

48 new cases in Doña Ana County

49 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

139 new cases in Lea County

14 new cases in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Luna County

12 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

28 new cases in Otero County

8 new cases in Quay County

7 new cases in Rio Arriba County

7 new cases in Roosevelt County

58 new cases in Sandoval County

55 new cases in San Juan County

29 new cases in San Miguel County

21 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Sierra County

4 new cases in Socorro County

11 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Torrance County

38 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reported that 426 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there are 200,248 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.