New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 876 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 24, 2021 04:50 PM
Created: August 24, 2021 02:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday.
The latest deaths include:
Two recent deaths:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,483.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 876 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 226,868 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reported that 426 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, there are 200,248 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
