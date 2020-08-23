New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 98 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 98 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 23, 2020 04:25 PM
Created: August 23, 2020 04:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday.

The latest deaths include: 

  • A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 745.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 98 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico reported a total of 24,396 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 17 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 8 new cases in Chaves County
  • 3 new cases in Curry County
  • 4 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 2 new cases in Eddy County
  • 14 new cases in Lea County
  • 4 new cases in Luna County
  • 5 new cases in McKinley County
  • 6 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 6 new cases in San Juan County
  • 5 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 19 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 5 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 1.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 64 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Sunday, there are 11,539 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


