New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 98 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

17 new cases in Bernalillo County

8 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Curry County

4 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Eddy County

14 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Luna County

5 new cases in McKinley County

6 new cases in Sandoval County

6 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in San Miguel County

19 new cases in Santa Fe County

5 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 1.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 64 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Sunday, there are 11,539 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.