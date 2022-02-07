New Mexico reports 20 new deaths, 4,688 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County.

A female in her 90s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 30s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,555.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 4,688 additional COVID-19 cases over the three-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 494,368 cases.

The latest cases include:

1,371 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

108 new cases in Chaves County

52 new cases in Cibola County

12 new cases in Colfax County

94 new cases in Curry County

3 new cases in De Baca County

829 new cases in Doña Ana County

92 new cases in Eddy County

49 new cases in Grant County

9 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Harding County

4 new cases in Hidalgo County

87 new cases in Lea County

17 new cases in Lincoln County

23 new cases in Los Alamos County

65 new cases in Luna County

237 new cases in McKinley County

9 new cases in Mora County

208 new cases in Otero County

8 new cases in Quay County

104 new cases in Rio Arriba County

45 new cases in Roosevelt County

313 new cases in Sandoval County

358 new cases in San Juan County

52 new cases in San Miguel County

230 new cases in Santa Fe County

19 new cases in Sierra County

23 new cases in Socorro County

40 new cases in Taos County

28 new cases in Torrance County

7 new cases in Union County

137 new cases in Valencia County

21 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

13 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

9 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

The state reports that 565 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Monday, there are 361,015 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.