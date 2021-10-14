New Mexico reports 20 new deaths, 879 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 14, 2021 04:18 PM
Created: October 14, 2021 02:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 20 additional COVID-19-related deaths Thursday.
The latest deaths include:
Seventeen recent deaths:
Three deaths >30 days:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,919.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 879 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 262,954 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
As of Thursday, there are 369 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
There are 233,065 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
