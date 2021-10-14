New Mexico reports 20 new deaths, 879 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 60s from Eddy County.

A male in his 60s from Lea County.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,919.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 879 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 262,954 cases.

The latest cases include:

189 new cases in Bernalillo County

6 new cases in Catron County

55 new cases in Chaves County

8 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Colfax County

15 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

75 new cases in Doña Ana County

31 new cases in Eddy County

23 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Harding County

5 new cases in Hidalgo County

19 new cases in Lea County

7 new cases in Lincoln County

15 new cases in Los Alamos County

5 new cases in Luna County

55 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Mora County

37 new cases in Otero County

4 new cases in Quay County

18 new cases in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

54 new cases in Sandoval County

117 new cases in San Juan County

13 new cases in San Miguel County

44 new cases in Santa Fe County

5 new cases in Sierra County

5 new cases in Socorro County

11 new cases in Taos County

12 new cases in Torrance County

3 new cases in Union County

33 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Thursday, there are 369 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 233,065 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.