New Mexico reports 20 new deaths, 879 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 14, 2021 04:18 PM
Created: October 14, 2021 02:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 20 additional COVID-19-related deaths Thursday.

The latest deaths include:

Seventeen recent deaths:

  • A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 30s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 70s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from Cibola County.
  • A female in her 90s from Colfax County.
  • A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 90s from Eddy County.
  • A male in his 40s from Mora County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Union County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation facility in Clayton.

Three deaths >30 days:

  • A male in his 60s from Eddy County.
  • A male in his 60s from Lea County.
  • A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,919.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 879 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 262,954 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 189 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 6 new cases in Catron County
  • 55 new cases in Chaves County
  • 8 new cases in Cibola County
  • 4 new cases in Colfax County
  • 15 new cases in Curry County
  • 1 new case in De Baca County
  • 75 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 31 new cases in Eddy County
  • 23 new cases in Grant County
  • 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in Harding County
  • 5 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 19 new cases in Lea County
  • 7 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 15 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 5 new cases in Luna County
  • 55 new cases in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Mora County
  • 37 new cases in Otero County
  • 4 new cases in Quay County
  • 18 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 4 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 54 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 117 new cases in San Juan County
  • 13 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 44 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 5 new cases in Sierra County
  • 5 new cases in Socorro County
  • 11 new cases in Taos County
  • 12 new cases in Torrance County
  • 3 new cases in Union County
  • 33 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Thursday, there are 369 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 233,065 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


