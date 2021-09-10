New Mexico reports 20 new deaths, 885 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,605.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 885 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 239,886 cases.

The latest cases include:

160 new cases in Bernalillo County

70 new cases in Chaves County

7 new cases in Cibola County

23 new cases in Colfax County

29 new cases in Curry County

3 new cases in De Baca County

100 new cases in Doña Ana County

67 new cases in Eddy County

7 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

103 new cases in Lea County

11 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

13 new cases in Luna County

8 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Mora County

16 new cases in Otero County

4 new cases in Quay County

8 new cases in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

63 new cases in Sandoval County

35 new cases in San Juan County

33 new cases in San Miguel County

22 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

13 new cases in Socorro County

5 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Union County

44 new cases in Valencia County

19 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

The state reported that 370 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Friday, there are 207,608 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.