New Mexico reports 20 new deaths, 885 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 10, 2021 07:34 PM
Created: September 10, 2021 02:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 20 additional COVID-19-related deaths Friday.

The latest deaths include:

Eighteen recent deaths:

  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Casa Maria Health Center in Roswell.
  • A female in her 40s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 90s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 40s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 80s from Lea County.
  • A male in his 40s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 40s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 90s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Two* deaths >30 days:

  • A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,605.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 885 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 239,886 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 160 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 70 new cases in Chaves County
  • 7 new cases in Cibola County
  • 23 new cases in Colfax County
  • 29 new cases in Curry County
  • 3 new cases in De Baca County
  • 100 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 67 new cases in Eddy County
  • 7 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 103 new cases in Lea County
  • 11 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 13 new cases in Luna County
  • 8 new cases in McKinley County
  • 5 new cases in Mora County
  • 16 new cases in Otero County
  • 4 new cases in Quay County
  • 8 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 4 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 63 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 35 new cases in San Juan County
  • 33 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 22 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 13 new cases in Socorro County
  • 5 new cases in Taos County
  • 3 new cases in Torrance County
  • 4 new cases in Union County
  • 44 new cases in Valencia County
  • 19 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reported that 370 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Friday, there are 207,608 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


