New Mexico reports 20 new deaths, 1,563 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County.

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,794. State health officials also said the total had been adjusted because one death reported on Feb. 15 in Bernalillo County was not due to COVID-19.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,563 additional COVID-19 cases over the three-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 508,863 cases.

The latest cases include:

395 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

20 new cases in Chaves County

31 new cases in Cibola County

7 new cases in Colfax County

35 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

209 new cases in Doña Ana County

25 new cases in Eddy County

20 new cases in Grant County

32 new cases in Guadalupe County

4 new cases in Hidalgo County

19 new cases in Lea County

13 new cases in Lincoln County

22 new cases in Los Alamos County

27 new cases in Luna County

58 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Mora County

33 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

24 new cases in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

105 new cases in Sandoval County

134 new cases in San Juan County

33 new cases in San Miguel County

111 new cases in Santa Fe County

8 new cases in Sierra County

12 new cases in Socorro County

20 new cases in Taos County

12 new cases in Torrance County

8 new cases in Union County

62 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

10 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

47 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County.

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 322 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Monday, there are 431,723 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.