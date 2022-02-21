New Mexico reports 20 new deaths, 1,563 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

- A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County.
- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,794. State health officials also said the total had been adjusted because one death reported on Feb. 15 in Bernalillo County was not due to COVID-19.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,563 additional COVID-19 cases over the three-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 508,863 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 395 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Catron County
- 20 new cases in Chaves County
- 31 new cases in Cibola County
- 7 new cases in Colfax County
- 35 new cases in Curry County
- 2 new cases in De Baca County
- 209 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 25 new cases in Eddy County
- 20 new cases in Grant County
- 32 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 4 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 19 new cases in Lea County
- 13 new cases in Lincoln County
- 22 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 27 new cases in Luna County
- 58 new cases in McKinley County
- 3 new cases in Mora County
- 33 new cases in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Quay County
- 24 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 5 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 105 new cases in Sandoval County
- 134 new cases in San Juan County
- 33 new cases in San Miguel County
- 111 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 8 new cases in Sierra County
- 12 new cases in Socorro County
- 20 new cases in Taos County
- 12 new cases in Torrance County
- 8 new cases in Union County
- 62 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 10 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 47 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County.
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 322 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Monday, there are 431,723 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.