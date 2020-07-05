New Mexico reports 203 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 203 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 05, 2020 05:34 PM
Created: July 05, 2020 04:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported no additional COVID-19-related deaths and 203 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

As of Sunday, New Mexico reported a total of 13,256 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 65 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 8 new cases in Chaves County
  • 2 new cases in Cibola County
  • 3 new cases in Curry County
  • 38 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Eddy County
  • 2 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 15 new cases in Lea County
  • 4 new cases in Luna County
  • 20 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 1 new case in Sandoval County
  • 28 new cases in San Juan County
  • 8 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Torrance County
  • 4 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 119 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 5,860 have recovered.


