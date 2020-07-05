New Mexico reports 203 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 05, 2020 05:34 PM
Created: July 05, 2020 04:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported no additional COVID-19-related deaths and 203 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.
As of Sunday, New Mexico reported a total of 13,256 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 119 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 5,860 have recovered.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company