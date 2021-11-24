New Mexico reports 21 new deaths, 1,409 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4

New Mexico reports 21 new deaths, 1,409 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 24, 2021 04:23 PM
Created: November 24, 2021 02:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 21 additional COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday.

The latest deaths include:

Eighteen recent deaths:

  • A male <20 from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 30s from Colfax County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County.
  • A female in her 40s from Harding County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Three* deaths > 30 days:

  • A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.
  • A male in his 50s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,310.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,409 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 308,091 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 420 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 40 new cases in Chaves County
  • 13 new cases in Cibola County
  • 4 new cases in Colfax County
  • 17 new cases in Curry County
  • 4 new cases in De Baca County
  • 230 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 37 new cases in Eddy County
  • 27 new cases in Grant County
  • 4 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 12 new cases in Lea County
  • 19 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 7 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 15 new cases in Luna County
  • 81 new cases in McKinley County
  • 45 new cases in Otero County
  • 13 new cases in Quay County
  • 32 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 20 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 116 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 82 new cases in San Juan County
  • 9 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 59 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 7 new cases in Sierra County
  • 6 new cases in Socorro County
  • 9 new cases in Taos County
  • 5 new cases in Torrance County
  • 6 new cases in Union County
  • 69 new cases in Valencia County
  • 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Wednesday, there are 648 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 261,131 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


