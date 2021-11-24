New Mexico reports 21 new deaths, 1,409 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.

A male in his 50s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,310.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,409 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 308,091 cases.

The latest cases include:

420 new cases in Bernalillo County

40 new cases in Chaves County

13 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Colfax County

17 new cases in Curry County

4 new cases in De Baca County

230 new cases in Doña Ana County

37 new cases in Eddy County

27 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

12 new cases in Lea County

19 new cases in Lincoln County

7 new cases in Los Alamos County

15 new cases in Luna County

81 new cases in McKinley County

45 new cases in Otero County

13 new cases in Quay County

32 new cases in Rio Arriba County

20 new cases in Roosevelt County

116 new cases in Sandoval County

82 new cases in San Juan County

9 new cases in San Miguel County

59 new cases in Santa Fe County

7 new cases in Sierra County

6 new cases in Socorro County

9 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Torrance County

6 new cases in Union County

69 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Wednesday, there are 648 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 261,131 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.