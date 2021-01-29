New Mexico reports 22 new deaths, 1,085 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Avamere facility in Rio Rancho.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A female in her 50s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.
- A second female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,248.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,085 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 172,798 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 482 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 27 new cases in Chaves County
- 1 new case in Cibola County
- 4 new cases in Colfax County
- 16 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 104 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 38 new cases in Eddy County
- 14 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 3 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 26 new cases in Lea County
- 7 new cases in Lincoln County
- 5 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 14 new cases in Luna County
- 42 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 16 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 12 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 4 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 75 new cases in Sandoval County
- 60 new cases in San Juan County
- 12 new cases in San Miguel County
- 49 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Socorro County
- 4 new cases in Taos County
- 10 new cases in Torrance County
- 29 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 22 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
KOB 4 determined there was an 5.1% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.
The state reports that 538 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Friday, there are 101,054 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.