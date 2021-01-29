New Mexico reports 22 new deaths, 1,085 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

482 new cases in Bernalillo County

27 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

4 new cases in Colfax County

16 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

104 new cases in Doña Ana County

38 new cases in Eddy County

14 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

3 new cases in Hidalgo County

26 new cases in Lea County

7 new cases in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Los Alamos County

14 new cases in Luna County

42 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

16 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

12 new cases in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

75 new cases in Sandoval County

60 new cases in San Juan County

12 new cases in San Miguel County

49 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Socorro County

4 new cases in Taos County

10 new cases in Torrance County

29 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

22 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

KOB 4 determined there was an 5.1% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.

The state reports that 538 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Friday, there are 101,054 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.